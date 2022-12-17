DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

