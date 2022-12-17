Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $71,817.39

Dero (DERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00022304 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $48.90 million and $71,817.39 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,707.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00385140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023740 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00850619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00096585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.57 or 0.00613922 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00276324 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,121,187 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

