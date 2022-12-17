Dero Price Reaches $3.75 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. Dero has a total market cap of $49.19 million and approximately $67,961.95 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.75 or 0.00022434 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,709.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00382178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.16 or 0.00850769 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00095064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.51 or 0.00613498 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00272915 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,121,896 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

