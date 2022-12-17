Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 6.1 %

Desktop Metal stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. 8,005,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,666. The firm has a market cap of $441.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth $47,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

