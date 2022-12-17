Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Update

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,600 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 467,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Digital Locations Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DLOC remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 545,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,715. Digital Locations has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Digital Locations
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Locations (DLOC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Locations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Locations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.