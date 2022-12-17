Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Update

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,600 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 467,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digital Locations Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DLOC remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 545,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,715. Digital Locations has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Get Digital Locations alerts:

About Digital Locations

(Get Rating)

See Also

Digital Locations, Inc operates as an aggregator, developer, and acquirer of small cell sites and cell towers for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of sites to meet the expected demand of growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc in September 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Locations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Locations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.