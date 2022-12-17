Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.06

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.06 and traded as high as $32.10. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 171,746 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCOM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $97,636.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,996.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,158.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $97,636.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,996.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,756,685. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,529,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,072,000 after acquiring an additional 59,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 547,293 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

