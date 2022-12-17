Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is McLean Asset Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.15. 631,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,297. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06.

