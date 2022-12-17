Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,255,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $37,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV opened at $33.18 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84.

