Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Disco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DSCSY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.94. 7,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,869. Disco has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69.

Get Disco alerts:

Disco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.