Divergent Planning LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.14 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.