Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,890. Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

