DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Up 17.6% in November

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DLH by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DLH by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 49,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in DLH in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DLH in the third quarter valued at $123,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.
