Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 803,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 664,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

DLB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.80. 442,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,113. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.23.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

