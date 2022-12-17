Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Update

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.65. 3,587,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average of $153.56. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,536,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

