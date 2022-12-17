Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Update

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of DLTR traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.65. 3,587,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average of $153.56. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
