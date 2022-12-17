Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,724,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,587,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,842. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

