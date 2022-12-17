Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on February 15th

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 71.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Donegal Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 143,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,121. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $452.93 million and a PE ratio of 1,396.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGICA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

In related news, Director Jon Marshall Mahan sold 3,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $45,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $117,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jon Marshall Mahan sold 3,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $45,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $117,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at $281,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 125,302 shares of company stock worth $1,906,641 and sold 107,294 shares worth $1,630,171. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Donegal Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Donegal Group by 149.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Donegal Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Donegal Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Donegal Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

