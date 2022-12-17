Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 71.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,396.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on DGICA. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

In other Donegal Group news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $33,234.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $111,676.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donegal Group news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $33,234.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $111,676.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $92,331.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,325,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,933,831.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 125,302 shares of company stock worth $1,906,641 and have sold 107,294 shares worth $1,630,171. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 838.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

