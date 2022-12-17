DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Trading Down 3.9%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.64). 4,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 126,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.10 ($0.66).

DP Eurasia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. The firm has a market cap of £75.72 million and a P/E ratio of 5,200.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.67.

About DP Eurasia

(Get Rating)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 809 stores, including 615 franchised stores and 194 corporate-owned stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.