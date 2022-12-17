Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Short Interest Down 28.5% in November

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 320,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Price Performance

DGNU stock remained flat at $9.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 487,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,728. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGNU. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 2,250.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,239,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 85.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 924,497 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 1,191.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 834,100 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the third quarter worth $5,385,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 148.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 868,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 518,190 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

