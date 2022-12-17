Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the November 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DRVN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. 1,016,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
