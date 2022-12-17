Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of DPG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. 120,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,358. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $15.68.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%.
Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
