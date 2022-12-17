Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DPG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. 120,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,358. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

