Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DPG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. 120,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,358. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

