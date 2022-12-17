Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.84

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and traded as low as $6.02. Duluth shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 137,379 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Duluth Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $183.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth
Duluth Company Profile
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
