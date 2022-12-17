Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.84

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and traded as low as $6.02. Duluth shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 137,379 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $183.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth

Duluth Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,329,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Duluth by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 96,789 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Duluth by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.