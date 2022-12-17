dYdX (DYDX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.09 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. dYdX has a total market cap of $78.48 million and approximately $67.09 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dYdX has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One dYdX token can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00008436 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

