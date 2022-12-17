dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Shares Down 10.1%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
dynaCERT Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
dynaCERT Company Profile
dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.
