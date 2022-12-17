Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DLNG stock remained flat at $2.55 on Friday. 37,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,204. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.17% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

