Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CAO Alicia Allen Sells 31,985 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.65.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
