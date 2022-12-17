Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CAO Alicia Allen Sells 31,985 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,467 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.65.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

