EAC (EAC) Price Down 30.5% This Week

EAC (EAC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $23.39 million and approximately $29,928.25 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EAC has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00399493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023454 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000963 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.07180387 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,485.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

