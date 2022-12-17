EAC Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $23.64 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $23.64 million and $25,542.71 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00384331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001035 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.07839355 USD and is up 9.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $29,856.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.