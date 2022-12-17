Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.80

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 1066108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 424.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,888,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,771,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 141,938 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,499,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 236,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 266,769 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

