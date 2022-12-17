eCash (XEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.36 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, eCash has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $471.75 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,681.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00610163 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00275027 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00044447 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,254,079,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,104,673,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.