Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF)

Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $1.75 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vext Science from C$1.60 to C$1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
Vext Science Stock Performance
Shares of VEXTF stock traded up 0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.18. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.19 and its 200 day moving average is 0.27. Vext Science has a 1 year low of 0.15 and a 1 year high of 0.61.
Vext Science Company Profile
Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.
