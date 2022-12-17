Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.