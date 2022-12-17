Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 15.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

