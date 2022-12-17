Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,313,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,978,000 after purchasing an additional 175,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,324,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,707,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $121,889,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 758,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $104.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

