Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 1,153 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,345 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $48,836,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,875,000 after purchasing an additional 570,685 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 297,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,265,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,552,000 after purchasing an additional 207,953 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.83.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

