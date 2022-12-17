Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 666 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,712 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,941 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.