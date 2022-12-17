Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TEAF opened at $13.42 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 111.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

