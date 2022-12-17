Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given New €63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €59.00 ($62.11) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Edenred from €56.00 ($58.95) to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edenred from €56.00 ($58.95) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Edenred Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. Edenred has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

