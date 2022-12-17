Edgecoin (EDGT) Trading Down 0% This Week

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $206.80 million and approximately $33.44 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $894.91 or 0.05348742 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00486195 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,819.81 or 0.28807281 BTC.

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

