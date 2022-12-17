Efinity Token (EFI) Price Hits $0.0763

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0763 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $42.97 million and approximately $860,889.25 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $855.60 or 0.05125133 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00486744 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,814.58 or 0.28839822 BTC.

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,332,082 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

