eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 million-$26.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.18 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.19 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $8.70 on Friday. eGain has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $277.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of eGain by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in eGain by 1,354.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in eGain by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

