Elastos Market Capitalization Tops $18.15 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00005340 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $18.15 million and $176,062.53 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.50 or 0.05087526 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00486915 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,817.28 or 0.28849934 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

