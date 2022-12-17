Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $36.11 million and approximately $46,016.23 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005953 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,935,200,344 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

