Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.19.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $359.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $341.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

