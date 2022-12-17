Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELROF. Barclays downgraded shares of Elior Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.63) to €2.00 ($2.11) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.47) to €3.00 ($3.16) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.63) to €2.20 ($2.32) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elior Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.80.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Elior Group has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

