Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.67. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands.

Ellomay Capital Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Rating ) by 20,486.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

