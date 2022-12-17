Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.67. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter.
Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.
