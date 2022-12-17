Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

