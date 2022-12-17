Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.
Eltek Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eltek (ELTK)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.