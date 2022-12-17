Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 156,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Emblem Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.
About Emblem
Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.
