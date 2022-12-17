EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR remained flat at $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,701,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.31. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

