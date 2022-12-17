EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
EMCORE Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR remained flat at $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,701,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.31. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.
Featured Stories
