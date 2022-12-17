EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
EMCORE Price Performance
EMKR stock remained flat at $1.37 during midday trading on Friday. 2,701,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,190. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EMCORE (EMKR)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.