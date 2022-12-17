EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

EMKR stock remained flat at $1.37 during midday trading on Friday. 2,701,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,190. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

